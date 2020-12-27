To volunteers and staff members from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital who began vaccinating local health care workers against coronavirus Dec. 18 in a process that ran smoothly and efficiently.
To two DeKalb County students who were nominated by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for U.S. Service Academies. Sarah Platt of DeKalb High School was nominated to the U.S Military Academy at West Point, New York. William Luker of Eastside Junior-Senior High School was nominated to four academies — U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Merchant Marine.
To Purdue University, which will keep its West Lafayette campus tuition frozen — at 2012-13 levels — through at least 2022-23, marking 10 straight years of no tuition increase.
