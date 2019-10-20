To Greg Silver, who last week reached his goal by delivering 89 rifle-proof vests for all police officers in DeKalb County. Silver and his legion of donors now have provided 277 vests for every officer in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
To Bailey and Lilly Ruse, students at Wayne Center Elementary School in rural Kendallville, whose traveling lemonade stand has raised $6,700 for organizations such as Special Olympics of Noble County, the Noble County Humane Society, Light the Night, Honor Flight and brain cancer research. They will receive the Brilliant Firefly award, a new statewide honor for outstanding young Hoosiers.
To Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 for sponsoring The Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party that raised $17,500 for the DeKalb Humane Society’s new animal shelter fund drive.
