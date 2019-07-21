High Fives
To Garrett High School teacher Chad Sutton, who is among 50 teachers and teacher teams from across the country chosen as semifinalists for the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Sutton and the Garrett High School skilled trades program are in the running for a share of $1 million in total cash awards.
To Lindsey Brown, who claimed the title of Miss Limberlost in a July 13 pageant at East Noble High School; Natalie Bailey, who was selected as Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen; and Madison Grawcock, who was crowned Miss Northern Lakes’ Outstanding Teen.
To the Mid-America Windmill Museum, which marked its 25 years in operation with a weekend celebration. The museum, off Allen Chapel Road in Kendallville, boasts more than 50 windmills and tells the story of wind power from its first uses in America to the present day.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
