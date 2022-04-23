To the editor:
Responding to the article on the front page of the Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Herald Republican newspaper titled “Region receives $5.63M in highway grants.”
The article states Steuben County will receive $448,243.50 in grants that will be used to repave C.R. 400W and C.R. 150 around Long Lake.
While this is great news for the lucky citizens who travel these roads, I would like to know when my road is going to be repaved?
Co. Rd. 20N is in poor condition; it’s filled with potholes and rough patches along the 2.5 mile stretch between 100E and 350E. Low spots retain water and ice which only adds to the ongoing problem. One large section of the road has even deteriorated down to gravel!
All I want is a smooth and safe road. Is this too much to ask for as a tax-paying citizen of Steuben County?
Ken Schneider
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.