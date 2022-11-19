To the Editor:
The cost of ambulance service in Steuben County was a shock to say the least. An ALS1 charge for an assessment and seven-mile transport to Cameron Hospital was $2,149.00.
I contacted the service contracted by Steuben County to provide billing statements. I was informed Steuben County has the highest rates of the seventy (70) systems for which they provide billing services. I was also told Steuben County has a "unique" (their word — not mine) price-setting system of a board who votes and sets costs. I am curious re: the medical experience the board members possess and criteria used to set EMS prices.
I can't imagine the stress these charges cause the uninsured and those on a fixed income.
Shame on the board who sees fit to set these exorbitant costs.
Kathleen Lukas-Miller
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.