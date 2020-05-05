To the editor:
I was at a local “essential” store Friday. What’s the difference between an essential and a non essential business? Aren’t they all essential or they wouldn’t be a business, right?
But back to my point. I noticed a lot less people wearing their conformity masks. You know social distancing, 6 feet, so you don’t interact with other people. Wear your mask to hide your facial expression.
Reminds me a lot of socialism. Is this a try at a covert form of socialism?
All this over a “flu bug.”
Losing our rights over a “flu bug.”
Not everybody is a conformist.
Paul L. Holman
Ashley
