To the editor:
I was recently told that the political and social views of the current candidates for the Auburn mayoral race didn't really matter. I would like to pose a different view. To me, it matters greatly. It matters because the mayor is the gate-keeper of our community. The mayor will be managing the day-to-day operations of the city and appointing individuals to over 60 different seats of influence within Auburn. The individual political and social values of each candidate cannot help but influence their decisions in each of these situations.
There might be things that I like about both candidates — their ideas, their passions. It's easy to get wrapped up in the excitement of what a candidate can bring, the vision they cast for the future, and how they plan to include you in making it all happen. However, I am concerned that some of the changes being promised within this mayoral race will fundamentally change the things we love most about Auburn, and result in unintended consequences, if we are not taking the time to look past platforms and dive into the underlying agenda that each candidate is running on.
This has never been more important than now as we elect the next mayor that will lay the framework for this town for many years to come. I truly love the city of Auburn. I love the hometown feel and safety it provides. Mike Ley’s vision for the city of Auburn is to preserve what has made it the amazing city that it is today, and at the same time, pave the way for the progress and change that will keep it growing and moving forward without compromising the values that we as a community cherish most!
Mike has personally knocked on over 4,000 doors to hear what this community has to say and share the vision and passion he has for Auburn. I appreciate Mike’s personal approach and connection he has to this community. For all these reasons, I am excited to vote my values and cast my ballot for Mike Ley on November 5th!
Stefanie Lehmann
Auburn
