25 years ago
• Noble County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether a bomb threat received at West Noble High School is related to a string of threats received in Albion last week. West Noble High School was evacuated at 7:30 a.m., after school officials received a threat that a bomb had been placed in the school, according to Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes. Police and school officials declined to say how the threat at West Noble was delivered, but one source said that it was a written note, not a phone call.
