25 years ago
DeKalb’s greater height proved to be the difference in a cross-county basketball match with Garrett. The Barons, with five players at 6-foot-4 or taller, prevailed 68-44 on their home court, with Luke Recker scoring 16, followed by Jeremy Pfister at 15. Railroader Brad Runion led all scorers with 17.
