90 years ago
• The Kendallville Comets will open their caging season tonight when they invade the court of the LaGrange Lions. The Comets expect to keep the Lions from much roaring. As a new type of ball will be displayed and also many new men representing their school, this cage game will be a drawing card for both Kendallviille and LaGrange basketball fans. The new rules call for speed and fast passing and will be more interesting to the spectators than the slow stalling game of last season. The price of the Kendallville season ticket this year has been greatly reduced. Adult season tickets will be $1.60; high school student tickets, 80 cents; children below the eighth grade, 50 cents. A person may buy a half ticket at a time, that is, pay half of the entire ticket price and attend the first or last 5 games.
(0) comments
