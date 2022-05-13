To the editor:
Witnessing the transformation of the west side of the courthouse square has been intriguing and enjoyable. The new courthouse annex structure is, in my opinion, a visual success. The design is modern and interesting, yet respectful to its surroundings. I think the consolidation of services will be a real benefit to taxpayers and I look forward to experiencing the changes soon.
As the time draws near for county offices to move into the new space, I wonder about if there is a "companion" plan for addressing the, frankly, horrible state of Noble County government's online presence. I have followed news of the new annex closely since ground was broken and have not yet seen any reference to a plan for the county's websites, even though very soon many office addresses will change. I say "websites" in plural form because, in some cases, county departments have their own. In some cases there are multiple web pages and sites for one department, but only one of those is accurate and current.
As someone who works in an office with a sign that reads "Noble County" on it, I encounter people routinely in search of various county offices in Albion. I know from experience many who are lost have wandered online only to remain lost.
For example, when I search for Noble County Treasurer the Google result has a button that links to a web page for the Noble County Recorder.
If I look for Noble County Auditor, the Google result has no website link, which forces me to sift through the detailed results to try to find a lead. The first listing in those results is for Noble County, Ohio. The next result is, oddly, for the Noble County Assessor (not Auditor), followed immediately by a result for the Noble County Treasurer. In fact, I could not find the Noble County Auditor's web page by Google Search at all as I wrote this letter.
I reached out to an office-holder last year to ask if I could help them address the fact that there were two distinctly different websites for the same office. I was told the obsolete website would just have to go offline naturally once its domain expired because their predecessor left no credentials to access the now obsolete site.
I once called to request a list of township trustees. The information published online was outdated and largely inaccurate. I was ultimately emailed a scanned copy of what appeared to be a typed list of trustees with hand-written scribbles and corrections. Is that the best we can do?
I think it's time for Noble County officials to share their plan for how our county government's online presence will change with the pending move looming soon. How embarrassing might it may be to have all of these beautiful new, physical spaces alongside a tangled mess online? There are no doubt best practices out there that can guide a transformation of the online presence and the adoption of policies to help ensure that once the untangling is complete it will not be allowed to happen again.
In my view, only when the online presence reflects our reality will the transformation truly be the success I know is intended. My congratulations to Zach Smith, Weigand Construction, and everyone else who has led the annex project. I am excited to visit it soon! Thanks for your hard work.
Lori Gagen
Albion
