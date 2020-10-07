To the editor:
This is an open letter to the individual or individuals who entered my property and removed my Biden/Harris campaign sign.
First, you violated my First Amendment rights by removing my choice of who I decide to support.
Second, you trespassed onto my property.
Both of these actions are a violation of the law. I don’t believe you’re concerned about that, and neither am I.
My concern is that you have disrespected me, my family, my country and all that it stands for. Moreover, you have disrespected every American Soldier who has gone to war to protect that right.
I was a combat Marine. I saw good Marines fall in Vietnam to protect our rights of freedom of speech Hundreds of thousands of good men and women felt so strongly about this that for over 200 years they have given up their lives to protect this right.
You have dishonored and disrespected all of those great Americans by your actions
Jim Redmond
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.