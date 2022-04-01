To the editor:
I’m very excited to see Amanda Steward Charles is running for County Commissioner. DeKalb County Republicans are fortunate to have such a well qualified, well respected leader to vote for in the upcoming primary election.
Amanda will bring much needed experience, perspective and vision to the office of Commissioner for the West District. Currently in her 3rd term as a Garrett City Councilwoman, Amanda has a track record of service to her constituents. She’s always willing to listen to all opinions and comments. She has a reputation for making well thought out, responsible decisions. She understands the issues and knows the facts and details before speaking. She knows that collaboration and communication make everything work better.
Amanda is committed to keeping taxes low. With 10 years experience on Garrett’s fiscal body, Amanda understands budgets, tax policy and economic growth. She knows it takes both responsible use of tax dollars and policies that encourage growth and economic development to keep your taxes in check.
A life long DeKalb County resident, Amanda has a passion to serve her community. With 25 years experience as a respected teacher and department head, Amanda has great communication and people skills. She understands that planning is a critical part of success. Her experiences as an Alliance Industries board member, Tri Kappa member and St Joseph School Board member give her an additional perspective on many issues. Serving as council liaison to Garrett's Electric Deptartment, fire deptartment, pool council and park board adds to her knowledge of government.
Amanda is active in the DeKalb County Republican Party, and serves as an officer in the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club. I appreciate candidates who do more than show up during campaign season then disappear after the election.
We have the opportunity to take a positive step forward in good government and a successful future for the DeKalb County community. I want to see our county moving forward to be a welcoming, vibrant place to live, work, locate a business, a place our kids and grandkids will want to return to. That’s why I'm asking my Republican friends to join me in voting for Amanda Steward Charles for Commissioner.
Marion Watson
Auburn
