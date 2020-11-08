90 years ago
• Noble County fell in line with the Democratic landslide in the state yesterday. Although normally a Republican county, the vote for an off-year was a record breaker, and the Democrats named winners for seven of the important county offices. Nearly 9,500 votes were cast, whereas only 10,500 votes, were cast two years ago in the presidential election. The Democrats elected their candidates for auditor, treasurer, recorder, sheriff, surveyor and for both district commissioners.
