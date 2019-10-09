To the editor:
Roberts Farms is hosting Northern Indiana’s Giant Pumpkin Contest on Saturday, Oct. 12. The weigh off begins at noon and the prize money is $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Unloading and registration starts on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are no registration fees to participate.
For official rules visit haymaze.net or call 574-202-2660 for more information. Roberts Farms is located at 2085 West 900 North Wawaka.
Tracy Roberts
Wawaka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.