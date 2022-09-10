25 years ago
• A dedication ceremony for the new South Side elementary School, 1350 S. Sherman St., Kendallville, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the school. The keynote address will be given by Dr. Suellen Reed, state superintendent of public instruction. The public will get a chance to tour the facility at the open house following the ceremony.
