To the editor:
On Feb. 3, a major train derailment released chemicals in an explosion, which caused evacuation of the area. This should be a wake up call for Auburn and Waterloo. These trains are too long, 150-230 cars, and too heavy, 15,000-25,000 tons. They carry cargo on the railroad that is bad stuff, like nuclear waste.
I wonder if East Palestine, Ohio, had a plan for this emergency. Does Auburn or Waterloo have a plan? Are there windsocks to show the direction of chemical gas? Derailments happen daily. It's not will it happen but when.
Bradley Thompson, retired railroad engineer CSX
Waterloo
