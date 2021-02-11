To the editor:
On Jan. 15, I had my first vaccine shot. I have had many shots during my 90 years, but I was a little nervous about this one.
Things could not have gone any smoother. The signs led us to the entrance. The shot didn't hurt (my arm was sore a couple days). The exit was as easy as the entrance.
The staff did a great job and I want to say “thank you,” job well done.
Marylin Noble
Kendallville
