To the editor:
When I started my job as a confinement officer with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Dave Cserep was sheriff. I was looking forward to a role that allowed me to make a positive impact and build camaraderie with peers. It was evident, even my first day on the job, that that was not likely. During my time at the jail, I witnessed the enforcement of petty policies and seemingly arbitrary rules. Not just a lack of leadership, but a complete disregard for the need for a strong and humble leader.
As others have noted, the culture in the department is lacking. Several of my fellow confinement officers left their job in DeKalb County for law enforcement jobs in other nearby departments; some of them were willing to leave their paid position for a volunteer one, just for the opportunity to work somewhere else. In the midst of high turnover and difficulty hiring, the hours of the job changed, requiring longer, more frequent shifts and an expectation of overtime. This seemed like the wrong message to send to employees who were already working lots of hours because of staffing and turnover.
In a recent letter published in this paper, some changes in the department were celebrated, including improvements to the quality of life for prisoners in the DeKalb County jail. What I knew at the jail was a leader who was absent and unavailable to the employees in the jail. Maintenance requests repeatedly went unaddressed, making it difficult to take pride in the job or the place you worked. In many ways, it appears to me that the highest priorities for the current sheriff are the most visible ones.
I have watched Detective Brady Thomas serve DeKalb County for several years. From his position at the jail, as deputy, as school resource officer and now, detective, Brady Thomas puts his whole self into the job. In spite of his heavy workload, Detective Brady Thomas is forward thinking and considers the big picture for DeKalb County. He is committed to the people of DeKalb County, both those he serves and those he works with. His fiscally conservative mindset, community-oriented attitude and open-minded approach are values that the department desperately needs.
I believe a leader like Detective Brady Thomas will attract and retain others with similar integrity and commitment. This is who I want serving the people of DeKalb county, and therefore I will be voting Detective Brady Thomas for sheriff on May 3.
Kenneth Rowe
Auburn
