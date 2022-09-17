To the Editor:
In honor of Indiana Archeology Month, we are highlighting significant historical places to explore this September in Noble County!
Happy September! The Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) is an organization that coordinates events to educate citizens about archaeology. Universities, museums, organizations, and individuals across Indiana, host diverse programs, including archaeology lab open houses, artifact identifications, archaeology-themed lectures, archaeological excavations, and stewardship or avocational certification sessions throughout this month.
Archaeology Month helps Hoosiers learn more about archaeology, Indiana archaeological sites, and laws protecting those sites. The goal is to increase public awareness and minimize the myths associated with the discipline. Although there are no “dig sites” to explore in Noble County, visitors may learn about our history and people through the many historic places that have been found worthy of preservation and sharing!
Organized in 1836, Noble County is known for its historically significant places. Seventeen sites are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, made possible by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The registry is part of a program that supports public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the nation’s precious historic and archeological resources. Many of the historic places we are highlighting are active museums. History buffs, budding archaeologists, and architecture enthusiasts have many choices to explore while visiting Noble County!
In our blog we highlight locations like:
• Cabin at Wildflower Woods, Rome City, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
• Kneipp Springs Historic District, Rome City
• Ligonier Visitor Center, Heritage Museum, and Lincoln Highway, Ligonier
• Noble County Indiana Courthouse, Albion
• Old Jail Museum and home of the Noble County Historical Society, Albion
• The Stanley School, Green Township, located at Chain O’ Lakes State Park
• Ball State University Applied Anthropology Laboratories archaeological dig at the Mulberry Schoolhouse, located inside the Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
• Stone’s Tavern Inn, Ligonier
• Sweet Church, Jefferson Township
• Downtown Kendallville Historic District
and more!
Noble County has a very rich history, and many other buildings are also listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. We hope you celebrate the spirit of Indiana Archeology Month by digging into Noble County’s history! Enjoy!
For the Full Blog go to: https://visitnoblecounty.com/digging-into-historic-places/
Grace Caswell
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.