To the Editor:
No group cares more about the condition of our land than farmers like me. Every year, we labor from sunup to sundown to work our land, toiling to feed and fuel this country. We know exactly when and how to plant our crops to maximize the outputs of our work and land.
When we decide to harvest or change crops, we don’t have to get community permission because we trust farmers to do what’s right. Just as DeKalb County has protected the rights of farmers and landowners for decades when it comes to farming, we must now protect their right to harvest solar energy if they so choose.
But that right — the right to do what we know is best for our land — is now under threat because a vocal minority of opponents think they know best. These opponents — many of whom don’t farm and don’t even reside anywhere near our property — have taken it upon themselves to influence lawmakers with misinformation in an attempt to control and stop us from doing what we want on our own land.
Whether we choose to plant soybeans or solar panels should be the decision of landowners and no one else.
I urge the DeKalb County Commissioners to stand by our county’s existing ordinance — which already contains numerous provisions to protect the well-being of farmers and neighbors — and reject the calls from misguided opponents who want to strip us of our freedom.
Bill Miles
Auburn
