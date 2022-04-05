To the editor:
The upcoming May 3 primary election for sheriff is important. In talking to many people throughout the county, I have consistently heard that there is a dire need for changes in the leadership in the sheriff’s department. There are many improvements to be made in the sheriff’s department.
Brady Thomas is a Marine Corps veteran which enhances his basic strength and leadership qualities. Brady Thomas is a leader who has the respect of his fellow officers and is qualified and eager to make the needed changes. He is fair, humble, honest and willing to listen to others and consider all avenues before making decisions. Brady has prior business experience and 12 years experience in the sheriff’s department, is a detective and has a desire to treat people in the manner he wants to be treated.
I know Brady to be intelligent, rational and even tempered. Among many, many goals and ideas to improve the sheriff’s department, Brady intends to lead by example and work to improve the morale and retention of employees.
Follow Brady Thomas at bradythomasforsheriff.com and vote on May 3.
Clara Haiflich
Auburn
