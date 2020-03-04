To the editor:
St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc.’s 14th Annual Circle of Friends Tea was a grand success.
The tea boasted 260 local women of all ages; the “Queen for a Day” Tea was the largest tea event to date!
The staff, volunteers, board of directors and patients of St. Martin’s would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the entire community! Your continued support of the clinic is vital to St. Martin’s mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured needs of residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
This annual event wouldn't be possible without outstanding sponsors! Thank you to, High Tea Partners Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Med Pro Group. Thank you to the Petite Four Partner, Beacon Credit Union. Thank you to Cup of Tea Partners Auburn Dental Associates, Credo Family Medicine, Donavan Insurance (Program Partner), Professional Emergency Physicians, and Scheumann Dental (Invitation Partner).
Thank you to Teaspoon Partners: Ascension Living-Sacred Heart, Auburn Village Rehabilitation, Betz Nursing Home, Color Master, Garrett State Bank, Hicksville Bank, Hixson Sand & Gravel, Signature Construction, Taylor Rental-Party Plus, and Vision Source.
Thank you too, generous raffle gift donors: All About You Boutique, Anonymous Donor, Arbonne (Michaela Scherer), Auburn Alterations, Auburn Kroger, Auburn Massage Centre, Bandito’s, Big Splash Adventure Park, Byler Lane Winery, Cali Spa, Carbaugh Jewelers, Casa Restaurants, Century 21 Realty (Lynda Carper), Cherie Malcolm, Classic City Cookies, Color Street (Amanda Waybright), Courtney’s Bakery, Cranberry Cottage Tea Room, DeBrands Fine Chocolates, DeKalb Co. Discount, Expressions Gallery, Family Heirloom (Malinda Stalter), Friends of St Martin's, Flat Top Grill, Fort Wayne Children Zoo, Fresh Food Hub, Garrett Museum of Art (Jim Gabbard), Karen Gaul, Kathy Johnson, Amy Harrington, Hartland Winery, Jackie Hoff, The JAM Center, Jeremiah's Brewed Awakenings, Jessica Christian Photography, Little Sprout’s Boutique, Lyn-Maree's Boutique, Ann Manuel, LMT, Norwex (Tammy Karr), Olive Twist, Paper Gourmet, Posey Shop, St. James Restaurant, Beth Scherer, Sechler's Pickles, Tom Sherbondy, Barb Sherwood, Shorty’s Steakhouse, Julie Sonnenberg, Spinning Spools, Strand Theatre, T.I. Automotive, Urban Concrete-Falling Upward Designs, The White Wine Café, The Wildflower (Lauren Bednar), YMCA of DeKalb County and Younique Cosmetics (Danielle Crosby).
Thank you, wonderful bakers and volunteers: Albright’s Meats, Pam Blessinger, Mary Bloom, Susie Branscum, Judy Burrell, Kaylee Casper, Sandy and Kenzie Casselman, Nik Caswell, Ann Eidam, Linda Gaier, Beth Horrom, Cam and Mary Moore, Sophia Ruble, Victoria Ruble, Beth Scherer, Michaela Scherer, Jensen Snyder, Tom and Nick Stafford, Julie and Matthew Tarlton, Erin Thiele, Lorene Thiele, Jane Vogt, Courtney Wallace and St. Martin’s staff and board members. Lastly, to outstanding servers: The GHS Cheerleaders and Garrett Royalty.
Thank you, local area queens for sharing your crowns: Mrs. Ashton (Johnson) Peare, Mrs. Karen Gaul Ms. Amara Nester Ms. Jayden Mcautt, Ms. Sophie Ruble, Ms. Meegan Alyse West, Ms. Reagan Nester, Ms. Stephanie Sonnebergh, Ms. Victoria Ruble and Ms. Xtian Mezera!
Thank you, Frist United Methodist Church of Auburn for staff assistance, use of the fellowship hall, and technology support! Thank you to our tickets sites Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique and Lyn-Maree’s Boutique.
Please, save the date for next year — February 2021.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
