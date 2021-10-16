Vaccine mandates misguided
To the editor:
As an emergency physician, I am face to face with COVID-19 every day. We are thankful we are at the likely downswing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are hearing more stern messaging and demands for individuals to be vaccinated. There has still been widespread transmission despite large scale vaccination and masking efforts. It thankfully does seem that with the current variants the vaccines likely offer some protections against hospitalization and death in at-risk populations. Thankfully also in the general population risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains extremely low. This is especially true amongst young adults, adolescents and kids.
The current trend of using extortion, fear and politics to push vaccine mandates does little to help the pandemic and is bound to backfire in the future if we have more useful vaccines or less variable viruses. It has never been the job of a physician to mandate medical treatment in individuals with capacity to make their own decision. As a physician we are supposed to present the risk, benefits, and work with our patients to guide them to a decision. I am concerned with the heavy handed approach many of my physician and public health colleagues have taken. I have even overheard some make statements of not wanting to take care of unvaccinated individuals or that they do not deserve care. This is unethical and frankly evil.
County health officers have used polio and measles as examples of reasons to mandate this vaccine but this is clearly not those illnesses. It also does not prevent illness or transmission the way those vaccines do. We need to only ask why public health officials are concerned about the upcoming flu season to illustrate caution about vaccine effectiveness in viruses with high variability.
The arguments that we will overwhelm the hospitals is not completely valid. Hospitals operated at capacity before the pandemic and will continue to do so afterward. There is a big crisis right now seeing the delayed effects of putting off care and fear driving people to the hospitals. This follows bad messaging and public policy over the last year. The biggest actual crisis right now in health care is the staffing shortages caused by firing thousands of nurses and staff that have worked almost two years without the vaccine and do not want it now for whatever reason they have decided. We should allow people to judge their own risk tolerance and choose for themselves. Especially those who are the most educated about health such as nurses and physicians.
There is a group of concerned medical professionals willing to speak out against such mandates. This is not an anti-vaccination stance and it is not anti-science stance. It is about common sense and personal autonomy. It is clear that in low risk populations the vaccination offers little protection and it is unclear how much it reduces transmission to those who are at risk. It is unethical to mandate any medical treatment and especially in the manipulative unnecessary manner for which the COVID-19 mandates have been rolled out. I recently saw Senator Dennis Kruse is planning to reintroduce legislation similar to the previous SB74 to limit vaccine mandates. I would definitely welcome and support this protection for Hoosiers.
Tyler Johnson, DO
Emergency medicine physician
Leo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.