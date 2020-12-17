To the editor:
To follow up on Terry Housholder’s column about the Community State Bank robbery in Avilla 60 years ago, I sent my sister Linda Helmer Jones the article. She wrote back. Here are Linda’s memories:
“I remember it well, I was 10 at the time ... although all three of us, John, Leann and Linda Helmer, slept through the commotion of law enforcement traipsing through the house. Mom said that Dad (Virgil Helmer) had taken Uncle Joe Demske home after he had come by to watch the Flintstones (he had no TV at the original Sacred Heart Home). He loved the Flintstones ... but he didn’t take him back to Sacred Heart right away ... instead they went to Floyd’s Tavern in Garrett.
“When the police couldn’t locate them after the robbery they called around to favorite haunts. Aunt Gerry Myer (Dad’s oldest sibling) called Floyd’s, but Floyd said that they weren’t there. Aunt Gerry ripped him a new one the next day when she found out that they were there. Floyd said that it was his policy to always deny folks were there if a woman called.
“Mom said that there was a knock at the front door — it was Sheriff John Stoner with Doc Max Sneary. Mom said that Doc had a handful of pills he told her to take, which she refused.
The word on the street was that the bank robbers must have kidnapped Dad and Uncle Joe and all of the neighbors were listening into the many phone calls on our party line. FBI agents and all forms of law enforcement were on the scene. And then Dad came home after delivering Uncle Joe back to Sacred Heart Home. Boy, Mom was both relieved and mad as hell at Dad!
“Quite a crazy scene! One of the biggest stories in Avilla, and we slept through it all!”
Thanks Terry for reliving the story with us!
Leann McGee and the Helmer kids
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.