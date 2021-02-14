25 years ago
• A masked man armed with a handgun attempted to rob a local business Saturday night but was foiled by an employee who refused to hand over money. At 10:45 p.m., a man armed with a dark-finished large frame semi-automatic pistol entered Ramsey’s Quick Stop, 327 S. Main St., Kendallville. He displayed the gun to the store attendant and demanded money. The store attendant refused to hand over any money and the suspect left the store running east, police said.
