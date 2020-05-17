To the editor:
The U.S. Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project collects first-hand accounts of U.S. veterans. I am documenting my personal military history for the grandchildren I may never know.
May I recommend to our northeast Indiana history classes to reach out to all of our veterans in support of this initiative? Please contact your local veterans organizations and start with the Greatest Generation from WW II and work from the oldest to the youngest. More information is provided at: loc.gov/vets/
My military history starts my junior year of high school. It is a story about a kid from Kendallville who left home, joined the Army, was adopted by gypsies for a day, and a German family for a lifetime. I learned to fly helicopters, discovered the true meaning of courage and brought everyone home safe.
I retired from the Army, traveled around the world and became a city slicker cowboy in Colorado on a horse named Stanley. I took some pretty cool photographs, came back to Indiana, flew the Parkview Samaritan helicopter, reconnected with an old high school friend and she asked me to marry her. My first postings will be shared at my blog: Kenthehelicopterguy.com on the 27th of May. This will be a work in progress, shared as updates are made and memories restored.
My memories are not always chronological, they come back with a photo, a reflection, a song, an old box of things in the basement, or contact with a friend from long ago. I have learned that if I don’t write it down while I remember it, it’s gone. I can’t remember everything at once.
My childhood memories of the 1960s and 1970s in Kendallville will be finished in another book.
Within these chapters are discreet hints of places where I want a small portion of my ashes returned to. These are the most meaningful places in my adult life. Having said that ... I learned very quickly it is better to ask for forgiveness than permission. I have had to ask for a lot of forgiveness in my life. Just scatter me discreetly ...
Ken Holden
East Noble Class of 1976
LaOtto
