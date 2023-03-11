Thank you, police.

Today, Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey is being laid to rest.
Bailey’s death a week ago after being struck by on Interstate 69 by a driver who, allegedly, intentionally hit him, is a grave reminder of the high sacrifice our first responders make daily to protect our communities.
Bailey was well known in the community. He had served with highest devotion and honor in northeast Indiana for years. He had beat back cancer three times and still chose to spend his days patrolling our communities.
Last Friday’s tragic loss is a reminder of the danger that our law enforcement officers face every day.
Even without a police pursuit turned deadly, last Friday and this Friday themselves are dangerous enough, when police spend all day responding to slideoffs and accidents due to sloppy, snowy roads.
We saw a LaGrange County Sheriff Department deputy get injured on Wednesday after a vehicle pulled in front of his squad car, causing a collision and leading to him crashing head-on into a tree.
We hear reports from across the state and nation of shootouts with officers, accidents and, worse, officers getting ambushed.
Law enforcement has come under greater scrutiny in recent years. Policing as a career has become far less popular as departments nowadays struggle to get new recruits. We expect a lot, while some show little respect for those who don the uniform.
But where would our communities be without those willing to make the sacrifice to protect them?
What tragedy might we be mulling had Bailey not done his duty to stop a man allegedly fleeing from fellow officers at high speed on a wintry interstate? How many others could have been hurt or killed from such reckless behavior?
In northeast Indiana, we are blessed to have many devoted officers like Bailey, men and women who willingly place themselves in danger every day for our benefit and safety.
Today, we say farewell to Master Trooper Bailey.
We mourn his loss.
But we also celebrate his service.
We recognize and honor the solemn duty he performed for our protection.
We pray that his sacrifice may be the last.
Thank you, police.
Thank you, Master Trooper Bailey.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
