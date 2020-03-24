To the editor:
Congratulations to all of the doctors and staff of Drs. Roush and Will on celebrating 75 years of serving the community in optometric care.
The doctors and staff work hard to always provide the very, very best medical care possible for their patients.
Our community is blessed to have a professional eye care office with such a caring, supportive team, with a personal touch.
Celebrate, and may there be many, many more years of success.
Sharrel Traster-Wells
Former employee of 32 years
Kendallville
