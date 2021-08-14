To the editor:
A little over a month ago, our community suffered the loss of an outstanding person, Sue Stroh, as the result of a truck-bicycle accident on 200N, not far from the entrance to Glendarin Golf Course.
I happened upon this accident site while cycling about two hours after it happened. There but for the grace of God go I.
I knew Sue as a parent, as our children attended the MSD of Steuben County at approximately the same time, and as a professional, when our paths crossed in her job as financial aid director at Tri-State University and mine as a school counselor. A warmhearted and gentle person.
Although the results of the crash scene investigation have not yet been made public, I can’t imagine Sue riding her bicycle in a careless or reckless manner.
This tragedy followed another bicycle-car accident a few weeks earlier at the top of Hoosier Hill involving a young lady who did everything right in activating the crossing signal before crossing Old 27 on her bike. Unfortunately, a driver failed to stop, knocking the young lady off her bike. Thankfully, she suffered only minor injuries.
I have been an avid cyclist for 40 years. I have frequently told my friends and family in other towns and states that I feel very fortunate to bike in Steuben County. Drivers here are generally courteous to cyclists in contrast to where my kids reside where Share the Road car-bicycle signs are much more prevalent but drivers are much less courteous.
But a change in the past couple of years has made me much less comfortable. In the past, we cyclists primarily worried about drivers who were impaired because of alcohol consumption. While that’s still a concern (witness alcohol containers littering the roadside), our overwhelming concern now is the number of drivers who cannot put down their cell phones while driving. The somewhat recent announcement that police officers are going to start issuing tickets for this offense has made no difference that I can observe. Drivers are also in a hurry to pass cyclists and sometimes they don’t allow much room when they pass. My latest scare involved a semi-truck that passed me as I biked on the 3 foot shoulder of 200N as it crosses I-69. I had but a foot and a half of room to my left and a collision with the truck, or moving a foot and a half to my right and risking a tumble off of the I-69 bridge. What a choice. To top it off, the truck then made a right turn onto Woodhull Drive, a mere 300 yards down the road. Why the hurry?
Whether drivers agree with the Indiana bicycling laws or not, they are laws. Cyclists are permitted on county and state roads riding in the right lane with traffic. They are allowed to ride two abreast. The newest bicycling law states that vehicles must give bicycles at least 3 feet distance when passing them on the roadway. Some say that bicycles should stick to the bike trail.
Staying only on bike trails isn’t the answer for those who want to ride longer mileages.
We cyclists must follow all of the same rules that vehicles need to observe. We have no special privileges. We can’t blow through a stop sign just because it’s inconvenient to unclip from a pedal and stop or because we expect a driver to give us the right away. While it’s within the law to ride two abreast, we need to consider when it’s a hindrance to others. Not switching to riding single file when there is a stack of cars behind you can make drivers impatient and pass unsafely.
When on the road, I ask myself could my actions agitate a driver. If so, how might that driver treat the next cyclist? We have a responsibility to each other.
More and more people are riding a bicycle. Through our collective efforts and actions, can’t we make Steuben County as safe as possible for cyclists and motorists?
Jack Vrana
Angola
