We welcome letters to the editor. Letters about candidates in the Tuesday, May 2, primary election must be received by this Friday, April 22, at 5 p.m. Our general policy regarding letters to the editor is a length limit of 600 words; shorter letters usually attract more readers.
Letters endorsing a candidate must be submitted by the person who signs the endorsement letter, not by the candidate.
Letters may be emailed or mailed to the editor.
Letters also may be submitted at kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter
Writers of endorsement letters should be eligible to vote for the person or persons they are endorsing.
We limit writers to one letter per month.
Political ads for The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican are being accepted. Ads must be paid in advance.
Political ads can also be scheduled to appear on KPC’s Facebook pages, in the daily email newsletters or on KPC’s websites for each newspaper. Local KPC newspaper offices have sales representatives who can assist with ad copy and design.
