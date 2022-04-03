Vote in the primary
Indiana has notoriously low voter turnout among U.S. states and turnout in the primary is generally worse than in November.
But in northeast Indiana, the primary is often more important, as it’s typically the only time where decisions are being made about local races.
The region operates, in most cases, as a one-party system, with Republican dominance across all four counties. There are few to no Democratic candidates vying for seats, which means there are typically no local contests on the fall ballot.
But there are typically primary contests in May between Republicans, offering the one and only chance voters will have to pick their representatives, since the winner of the primary race is likely to be unopposed come fall.
There aren’t many local Republican contests, but races like the DeKalb County Sheriff, Noble County Council, DeKalb County Commissioner and others are important.
Voter registration closes on Monday. If you’re not registered, get signed up.
Then, vote, whether that’s as early as the first day of early voting on Tuesday or waiting until Election Day.
The primary may be your only chance to have a say in who serves you in county, town or township government for the next four years.
Democrats need to show up
In 2021, Indiana Democrats hosted and touted loudly their small-town tour, bringing a road show of party officials to rural areas where the party typically gets thwomped, to make the case for how their policies are helping people in the areas that typically don’t give the other guys on the ballot a second thought.
It’s the genesis of a strategy the Democratic party will need to continue to push if it ever wants to be competitive again in the increasingly red Indiana.
But while the party worked to cultivate the soil, it whiffed on planting any seeds this year.
In this cycle, like most, the ballot for local races is mostly bereft of Democrats. Steuben County, which garnered two candidates for the state rep seat and two candidates vying for a county council seat, is showing a little growth, but most races there are uncontested and Democratic candidates are absent in most of the rest of the region.
Yes, the odds of any candidate with a “D” next to their name winning a local government race in northeast Indiana are very long at best right now, but they’re guaranteed to be zero if no one gets on the ballot.
If Democrats want to start competing in big races, they have to start competing in small races. Candidates need to step up and share what they stand for and challenge the status quo. If nothing else, providing an opponent in the GOP-dominated region at least forces Republican incumbents to justify their re-election to the people.
Political competition is good for the public, as it gives voters options and keeps them informed of what the people running for office believe and bring to the job.
In the coming years, Indiana Democrats need to redouble efforts to find and encourage more candidates to run for local office.
Even if the result seems a foregone conclusion before the first ballot is cast, the party needs local faces offering local philosophy to make a case for why voters long turned away should ever consider a counterpoint again.
Political winds change over time, but if the foundation isn’t laid now, some day if attitudes shift, both parties will benefit from years of debate and competition and making their cases to individual voters, as opposed to the current system of uncontested shoo-ins.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
