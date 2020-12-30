To the editor:
I am one of the lucky ones. While at work on Nov. 20, I felt chilled but had no fever. Overnight, my nose plugged up; knowing the huge variation from one individual to another in Covid-19 symptoms, and that I have potential exposures every day, I was tested the next day and it turned out positive. During the next 10 days of isolating at home, I experienced nothing worse than nasal congestion and a dull sinus headache. I had no fever, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, and no breathing issues. I returned to work on Dec. 1 and have continued to feel well.
Since March, approximately 25 of my patients have passed away due to Covid-19. They are among almost 8,000 Hoosiers and over 322,000 Americans who have succumbed to this virus. Yes, I was and am fortunate.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, I received the first of a series of two Pfizer Covid vaccines. Besides minimal soreness of my arm which lasted four days, there have been no side effects whatsoever. My second vaccine is scheduled on Jan. 5.
The reason for sharing my story is simply this: I sincerely believe that our only clear path towards a return to our pre-pandemic normal must go through the vaccines. Historically, we need look no further than the childhood diseases which formerly injured and killed many children less than a century ago, including measles, polio, diphtheria and several others. Why does this no longer happen? In a word, vaccines.
Without going into great detail, it is important to know that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very distinct from all previous vaccines in that they contain no part of the Covid-19 virus. Older vaccines utilize inactivated components of disease-causing organisms to induce an immune response (antibodies) in the vaccine recipient. It is therefore logical to believe that the new Covid-19 vaccines will have fewer side effects.
I would also like to state categorically that the conspiracy theories out there on social media and dubious internet sites are unhelpful, illogical and frankly ridiculous. There is no computer chip in the vaccines. Bill Gates is not trying to take over the world. They are not Democrat vaccines. They are not Republican vaccines.
It is fitting that the worst viral pandemic in modern history struck during a year in which division, incivility and rancor are, sadly, part of our everyday world. One thing I believe we can all agree on, however, is that none of us have enjoyed the limitations placed on our lives by this horrible virus.
If we want to resume group activities without fear, the advice is simple. Forget the conspiracy theories. Trust science. Follow recommended CDC guidelines. Get vaccinated for Covid-19 when it is made available to you. Let us look forward to a brighter world in 2021.
Dr. Gerald Warrener
Parkview Physicians Group, Avilla
