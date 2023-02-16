To the Editor:
Here we go again…
Yet another sad day in America … a mass shooting at a place of learning. I am so tired of the political battle going on in this country. Why can’t we all come together and figure out a way to address this problem. Nothing will stop ALL the shootings. Society needs to understand that.
I’m also tired of hearing about mental health issues. Yes, we have mental health issues but how do you diagnose it if the afflicted person doesn’t seek help? These shooters, more than likely, don't recognize they have a problem. Yes, we can upgrade our lacking mental health system; but, as the opposers of banning assault weapons say, that won’t stop all the shootings! So, the answer in many peoples' eyes is to do NOTHING!!!
Another answer from the right has mentioned having more people with guns. Do you really want to live in a world where everyone is packing??? What kind of life would that be? You’ll have people that don’t even know how to handle a gun carrying them around. I predict more accidental shootings would occur … especially with children.
Why don’t other countries deal with these amounts of shootings? As I mentioned in a previous opinion letter, are the citizens in the U.S. that much more mentally unstable? The difference between the U.S. and other countries is the availability of guns.
Here is a comparison with other countries (the highest 10) … does this not say anything???
Top 10 Countries with Highest Gun Ownership (Civilian guns owned per 100 people):
1. United States - 120.5
2. Falkland Islands - 62.1
3. Yemen - 52.8
4. New Caledonia - 42.5
5. Serbia - 39.1 (tie)
6. Montenegro - 39.1 (tie)
7. Uruguay - 34.7 (tie)
8. Canada - 34.7 (tie)
9. Cyprus - 34
10. Finland - 32.4
The left suggests sensible gun laws but even that will not stop shootings with legally or illegally obtained firearms. But even if it would save a few lives, wouldn’t it be worth it?
I truly don’t know what the answer is … I’m not an expert. If only everyone could just be sensible and try to do something. Too many lives have been lost.
Deanna Shuman
Angola
