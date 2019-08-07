To the editor:
From 2010 to 2015, we had a retail business in downtown Auburn. During the time we were in business no one visited us from city government. We were asked to join DABA, but again no one came into our store representing the City of Auburn.
One day, Sarah Payne came to shop in our store and we got to talking about how Auburn was becoming a place that a lot of people from other communities were coming to visit. She also enlightened me on how other cities helped businesses prosper and stay. How nice! At about this time, “Auburn Main Street” was just beginning. With her tremendous knowledge, thank goodness she became and still is a vital part of this organization.
We put a large amount of money into the storefront of our business, unaware that there are facade grants that could be available to us. Getting grants to help business owners, welcoming new retailers to our community and supporting business people currently in our community, are just a few of the many things that Sarah Payne, as mayor, will bring to the table! Retailers will be welcomed and definitely have someone rooting for their success!
I encourage each and every business owner in Auburn to get to know Sarah, her platform and ask her questions that could help you, as retailers. Please visit her website “Sarah4Auburn.com” and her Facebook page “Sarah Payne for Auburn Mayor.” We need to continue to progress and encourage new business owners to our downtown. As Mayor of Auburn, Sarah will do just that!
Peggy Souder
Auburn
