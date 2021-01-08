To the editor:
Recently the county decided to trim the fencerow next to the road on property that I own. They used a large tractor with an articulating brush hog mower that can mow the ditch bank as well as chopping off the limbs up to approximately 10 feet high off the ground.
Trimming would be a polite description of what they did. It looked more like a fence row massacre. A trail of mangled tree limbs and chopped debris was left along the roadway and all over the ditch bank.
To say that I was unhappy with the situation would be putting it mildly. So I called the DeKalb Highway Department to voice my displeasure. I was informed that the county only trims like this every few years and it is done for safety. Ice and snowstorms pose a problem for breaking limbs.
I was also informed that the county has the legal right of way to do whatever they need to do for 10 feet from the edge of the road. I mentioned that I have replaced a number of trees on the back side of this fencerow and that they were healthy trees that were only 4 feet tall, but they also moved over them as well. I was told that there was no way for them to know they were there.
I will give the highway department credit in that (Mark) did come out and looked the situation over and picked up a few of the larger pieces of debris and tossed them back into the fencerow.
I have always tried to keep my fencerow along the road mowed and picked up. But why should I bother if the county is going to do this and say we have the legal right to do so? Why should I replant trees if they are going to chop them off in the name of safety?
As a taxpaying property owner, I think the county should be able to do better than what they did when it comes to this type of thing.
And they need to clean up the mess they left.
Does anybody else think so?
If you do, call the county highway department and let them know!
Sue McKean
Butler
