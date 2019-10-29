To the editor:
Sarah Payne’s experience and accomplishments are a perfect fit to serve as mayor of our community. Sarah’s education, skills, and tenacity will serve Auburn well as she has a wealth of experience managing people, departments, budgets, and grants. I have also experienced first-hand the way she leads teams with excitement by inclusion and collaboration. The great city of Auburn and its citizens will flourish with Sarah’s open-minded leadership and willingness to listen to the real problems that face our city. Democracy can be cumbersome at times, and that’s why we need someone that can think outside the box to solve the issues that impact our community.
Sarah has run a clean campaign made up of community volunteers that believe in her message and want to spread that message. According to campaign finance records she has accomplished this with roughly a quarter of the funds that her opponent has raised. This demonstrates just how conservative and fiscally responsible Sarah would be as the mayor of Auburn.
I felt compelled to share my story as I looked at both candidates’ campaign finances and what I found was very telling. I noticed that a large majority of Sarah’s donations are from Auburn residents, family, and friends while the majority of her opponent’s funds are made up of local corporations and its officers, contractors and entities that would seem to profit from their investment. All these donations aren’t illegal or immoral by any means, but they do seem to operate under the same old guidelines of business taking care of future opportunities. I believe Sarah’s history shows that both business and community are equally important, but I feel it is time to let the residents make the decisions about the problems that face the community with the help of local businesses as opposed to the other way around.
Based on her career and volunteer experiences both business and the residents of Auburn will equally be enhanced by the honesty and vigor of Sarah’s service. Please vote Nov. 5, it is a blessing that many of the people of the world don’t get to experience today.
Chadrick Kilgore
Auburn
