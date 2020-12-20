• 90 years ago
All arrangements have been completed for the big local gridiron party at the parish hall, tonight at 7:30 under the auspices of the Holy Name Society by D.M. Campbell, president and U.T. Wassel. In addition to Capt. Tom Conley and John O’Brien, ends of the famous Notre Dame football squad who will be here as guests of honor will be Roy Bailey, who was on the first string eleven and who is one of the stars of the Irish track team. Coach John How of the local high school will be among the speakers. The meeting is free to the public and a large crowd is expected to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.