Hoosiers are doing a good job staying home and should keep it up.
This past week, we got a few glimpses of how well Indiana residents are adapting to a stay-at-home order, which has been in effect since March 25. Originally set to expire April 6, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended it through April 20 as the state continues to see increasing numbers of cases and deaths from COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Transportation recorded major reductions in travel, both during the week but even more pronounced on the weekends when people would usually be out and about for some leisure time.
A widely circulated New York Times analysis of cell phone location data also measured how people’s travel distance had changed across March. States that had stay-at-home orders prior to March 27 generally scored the best, showing major decreases in resident travel.
States that didn’t generally showed little to no change.
Most of the states that did the worst job were red states — those in the South, the Great Plains and the northern Mountain states. Indiana, however, was an exception, joining Midwest neighbors Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin in seeing some of the biggest reductions in travel. Urban areas of the West Coast and most of the Northeast also did well.
While you may have seen news clips of other governors hemming and hawing, or in some cases blatantly disregarding coronavirus as a threat, Holcomb has not been one of them. Two weeks ago, we praised the response the governor has taken and we will continue to do so.
His daily 2:30 p.m. press conferences with his cabinet of experts are informative, factual, data-driven, open and, most importantly, honest discussions of the state’s approach, response and progress.
Holcomb and his staff aren’t shy about amplifying examples of Hoosier generosity and spirit or of progress points being hit. Likewise, they aren’t afraid to acknowledge when things aren’t going quite right or where they need to make improvements.
Last week, KPC Media Group asked Holcomb for his assessment of how Hoosiers have done so far abiding the state’s stay-at-home guidelines.
“Proud of Hoosiers so far,” was his response, the operative part of that response being “so far.”
As the basketball-loving governor also noted, Indiana is just in the first-quarter of this pandemic. New cases and deaths are still rising. Testing capacity is still increasing. State officials are looking for a peak but not seeing one yet.
This isn’t going to be over this week, or next week or probably the week or two after that. This will be an extended effort.
Hoosiers are doing a great job now. But like a basketball game, just because your team jumps out to an early lead doesn’t mean you’re going to win.
Winning on the court requires dedication to the game plan, adapting on the fly, maintaining stamina, showing mental toughness against changes in momentum and closing out the opponent.
The same is going to apply here.
Keep hunkering down. Keep up social distancing. Limit your exposure to only when it’s essential to get out of the house.
Keep up the effort. We’ve got three quarters to go.
