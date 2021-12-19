To the editor:
In this season of “good news” and gifts, I write to share both good news and gifts with residents of Noble County.
For our under-insured and uninsured friends and neighbors, St. Martin’s Healthcare (1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, 260-357-0077) offers high quality medical care, dental care, optometric care, mental health counseling, and prescription assistance. Generous funding from foundations, businesses, organizations, and individuals from Northeast Indiana (and beyond!) makes it all happen.
As a board member of St. Martin’s and a member of its Noble County Task Force, I know firsthand how monetary donations make its work possible. Just as meaningful and significant are the gifts of time and expertise from area medical personnel. The doctors, dentists and optometrists who provide professional service do so as volunteers.
Although originally St. Martin’s served only DeKalb County residents, in recent years its doors have opened to Noble County citizens, as well. And this number has grown — now about 25% of St. Martin’s patients are from Noble County.
This is from St. Martin’s mission statement: “… it is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare Services to offer quality healthcare to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves. In this, we strive to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of our community.”
St. Martin’s is a year-round gift to DeKalb and Noble County residents; please share that gift with those you know who are under- or uninsured. If you are a medical professional and can share that gift at the clinic, please consider doing so.
We are called to care for those with whom we live life. Please spread the good news of the gift that St. Martin’s is to our corner of the world.
Julia Nixon
Kendallville
