To the editor:
It’s difficult finding the right words, but my parents and I would like to express how thankful we are, for the love and thoughtfulness everyone has shown during this truly difficult time. It means more to us than you will ever know, and we are just so very grateful to have such wonderful family and friends!
God bless you all, for your respective acts of kindness, and your expressions of sympathy for our great loss. Whether you sent a lovely card or some beautiful flowers; brought us food or made a memorial donation; spoke the kindest words or posted pictures in tribute; kept us in your prayers or even just thought of us; whatever it was that you did to help console us during Brian’s passing, we thank you so much, from the bottom of our healing hearts.
It’s unbelievable, the way a loss can completely interrupt your life and take over everything; but it did bring us solace, having all of you by our sides as we grieved. Thank you for stepping up, and helping us maintain our sanity — not having to walk this path alone, was the greatest gift we could have received!
This past month has been so surreal; but, even during the most challenging time our family has ever faced, you’ve still managed to lift our spirits, with your overwhelming support and continued prayers!
Just knowing how greatly Brian will be missed, brings us comfort, and the inner strength to carry on. It fills us with the desire to live each day, with the same warmth and kindness Brian shared with everyone he met.
Again, thank you all so very much, for reminding us just how truly loved Brian was, is, and forever will be!
Shaun Tilghman
North Manchester
Jim and Linda Tilghman
Fort Wayne
