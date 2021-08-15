To the editor:
I recently read an article from Steve Garbacz in the July 13 edition of The News Sun about Rep. Jim Banks’ visit to Kendallville to discuss the recent labor shortages that local companies were experiencing. He alluded to the $300 extra benefit added to the state’s unemployment payments as the main reason for the lack of potential workers.
As Mr. Garbacz concluded at the end of the article, the extra benefit has done little to dissuade workers from seeking employment. What has happened, in my belief, is that people are tired of working for companies that no longer value their employees. A few years ago, companies changed course in their appreciation of their workers. Twelve-hour shifts became the norm, along with swing shift and other work schedules that leave little, if any time for family life. On-the-job benefits dwindled without employers paying more to keep them at their current levels. Personal attention to an employee’s individual needs went by the wayside. Things that may seem trivial, like honoring a retiring employee with a free lunch or attending a viewing for an employee’s recently deceased family member have been swept under the rug. There once was a time when these things had meaning, long before the almighty dollar became the end all for companies to care about.
Nowadays, companies get a bad reputation based on how their employees are treated. The company mentioned in the article was once a revered place of employment, that never had a lack of job applications to sort through. A company that displaced several long-term employees in May 2020 for reasons unknown other than using the pandemic as their excuse for termination. Given their current situation, an old adage comes to mind: You reap what you sow!
Brian A. Mapes
Avilla
