90 years ago
• The big Kendallville fair is on — the golden anniversary of the Northeastern Indiana Agricultural Association. While the gates will not officially open until tomorrow afternoon, the fair is now on in full swing to many and, following the usual custom, the fairgrounds were visited by a large crowd Sunday, many coming from miles away to attend what has become to be known as guest day. Many families brought basket dinners and made it a full day at the grounds. Following the usual custom businesses in the downtown district will be suspended on Thursday and Friday afternoons to enable merchants and clerks to attend the fair. The Campbell & Fetter bank will close on Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. and will remain closed for the rest of the day. Noonday editions of the News-Sun will be issued Thursday and Friday, and the office will be closed the remainder of the two days. Factories, as usual, will suspend operations.
