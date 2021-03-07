90 years ago
• Before Dr. C.E. Munk and Dr. C.C. Wright changed offices in the Keller building in Kendallville this week, each of them had nice signs painted on their glass doors. They worried about having them all to paint over again. “That’s easy,” said George Diggins, local contractor, “just change glasses in the doors.” They did and it worked like a charm.
