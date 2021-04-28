To the editor and H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH:
I dispute the statement in the letter printed in the Wednesday, April 21, edition that the COVID-19 vaccines have been given without any documented death nor long-term adverse effects.
The agency receiving reports of adverse effects here in the USA has a very long list of issues including over 3,000 deaths. Here is a recent quote about info gleaned from that site: "As of April 1, 2021, VAERS had received 56,869 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination, including 7,971 serious injuries and 2,342 deaths.3 By April 13, the had updated that death toll to 3,005.4" Footnotes numbers were for citations in the original article.
COVID patients have indeed ranged in illness from no problems to death. But so have issues with the vaccinations. New evidence even appears to indicate problems for the vaccinated creating shedding issues to those they come into contact with. None of the news is without bias. Follow the money trail when you are considering the advice of Dr Fauci.
The concluding paragraph of Dr Vogel's letter is opinion and not fact. Please consider carefully any health decisions by doing your own research first.
Joanna Kline
Rome City
Editor's note: This letter prompted research on our part. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff referred us to factcheck.afp.com/covid-19-shots-not-found-have-caused-deaths-followed-vaccinations
The article states, in part:
A CDC webpage says that, from December 14, 2020 through April 12, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) “received 3,005 reports of death ... among people who received a Covid-19 vaccine.”
But it adds: “A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.”
A description of VAERS says it “contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines,” and accepts reports from health care providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the general public.
The CDC, which runs the VAERS program with the Food and Drug Administration, previously told AFP that the system “accepts all reports of adverse events after vaccination, without regard to whether or not the vaccine caused the event.”
“Because of this and other limitations, data in VAERS generally can’t be used to determine if a vaccine caused the adverse event (including deaths),” it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.