90 years ago
• Donald E. Clark of Aurora, Illinois, although incapacitated, the result of the loss of his right arm resulting from an accident several months ago, performed an unusual feat here in Kendallville yesterday afternoon when he swam across Bixler Lake and back, covering the distance of over a mile without showing any signs of fatigue. Accompanying him were Jack Plum, also of Aurora and Donald M. Whiteman of Kendallville. The boys swam from the new diving tower to the old pier on the east shore of the lake and back. Clark and Plum are visiting the latter’s mother, Mrs. Mae Piepenbrink, here.
