To the Editor:
Easter Sunday had come to an end and we settled into our easy chairs to reminisce about our day. A day of fulfillment! We We worshipped with our church family and visited our children and their families on a beautiful sunny day. We picked up our KPC paper to see Matt Gett's article in the Life Section. It was awe-inspiring and we commend him for it.
Matt's Christian perspective of how we are to live and be a role model, especially for our children, is exactly what life is all about.
Matt's special gift is expressed in his columns, many time over. He turns life's values to his faith in all he encounters. His humor in many of his articles helps us to laugh at ourselves when things are futile.
Thank you Matt, for all the times you've shown us the way and where to put our values. God's love is for all people. We thank you for the Easter message.
Linda and Jim McCoy
Albion
