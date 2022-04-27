To the editor:
It is an honor to provide my endorsement of Ron Turpin for Indiana State Senate District 14. In my lifetime I have never met a more prepared, qualified candidate for political office. Ron’s candidacy sets the bar high. I am confident he can and will deliver. Here's why:
Ron exhibits the character, competency, and commitment we expect of leaders in our communities. He possesses exceptional intelligence, thoughtfulness, integrity, and drive which provides the foundation upon which he will successfully navigate the most challenging matters facing our region.
Ron's array of skills and experience is impressive. Ron is a certified public accountant, graduate of the Indiana University School of Law and admitted to the Indiana Bar. If elected, Ron would be the only CPA in the State Senate. Ron has held executive-level positions at Lincoln Financial Group, Gibson Insurance, and is currently the CFO at Ambassador Enterprises. Ron has served on the IPFW Community Advisory Board, the University of Saint Francis Board of Trustees, and the Nazarene Theological Seminary. Currently, Ron is a member of the East Allen County School board and an adjunct faculty member at Taylor University.
It has been said that nothing can prepare someone for political office. While that may be true, Ron Turpin is as prepared as anyone I've ever seen. He's ready. Count on it.
Brian Best
Garrett
