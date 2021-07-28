To the editor:
On July 15 my daughter and I arrived in Kendallville, from Massachusetts, to visit my dad who resides at a local nursing home. When we booked our trip, vaccination rates were increasing and COVID cases were declining. Since we both were fully vaccinated, it seemed safe enough to travel. We were all so excited to be able to see each other in person and finally share hugs again.
However, had our trip been even a few days later, this eagerly anticipated visit would not have been possible because some selfish, unvaccinated person started a COVID outbreak at his nursing home. One case quickly turned into several cases in his wing of the building. Now, instead of my dad and his hall mates enjoying visits with friends, family, and each other they are confined in quarantine. This remains a very dangerous situation for the residents and the staff.
This outbreak was unnecessary and could have completely been avoided if people had just gotten vaccinated like responsible adults. The nursing home is doing its best under the circumstances and current Indiana law, and is certainly not to blame. Conversely, the unvaccinated people who had contact with the nursing home in some way are directly to blame.
Your local doctors have been pleading with the people of Noble county to get vaccinated. Trust your doctors and scientists and do your Christian and patriotic duty. Get vaccinated.
Tamara Scott Stephens
Williamstown, Massachusetts
Formerly of Kendallville
