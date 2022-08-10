To the Editor:
On July 21, 22 and 23rd, Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater tackled its most difficult challenge to date — putting on the musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" — outside, in the round and immersing the audience into the show.
Just under 1,000 people attended the three day event and we are grateful for each and every one of you. Our community has supported our organization through attendance, financial donations and sponsorships, and donations of props, costumes and set pieces and we thank all of you.
Thirty-nine young men and women ages 8 to 22 were on or backstage and leading this endeavour was Shelley Johnson. Joshua Sassanella came from New York to choreograph, design the set and design and build the puppets (especially the camel). Kim MacDonald helped teach the music, Jesse Mann was our stage manager as well as the character of Pharaoh. Our technical director was Andrew Hathaway and costumes were created by Signa Shuff and Terri Turner. We would also like to acknowledge Holly Knott for playing keyboards, Phoenix McClain for drumming, Christopher Reppert for playing bass guitar and Nicolas Shoppell for playing woodwinds.
A special thank you to Jeff Johnson, Mary Kay Clark, the First Christian Church — Disciples of Christ and Dakota Mackey-McGee. And we can't forget our wonderful sponsors of this show — Kiwanis International, the Auburn Noon Lions Club and Dr. Mark Souder.
We also would like to recognize the James Foundation for their generous grant towards our purchasing individual wireless microphones so the young actors could be heard, everyone who gave to our Soundcheck Challenge, and to the American Legion Post 97 for helping us with the last of the dollars to match that grant.
We are excited about our shows coming up. "Puss In Boots" and "Once Upon a Wolf" will be this September and in early December we will present Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol."
Again, a big thank you to all who support the ongoing efforts of Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater.
Sincerely,
Kent Johnson - Executive Director, Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater.
Dedicated to involving and empowering youth in our community through the performing arts
